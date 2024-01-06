Will Vermont be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Vermont's complete tournament resume.

How Vermont ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-1 NR NR 177

Vermont's best wins

Vermont registered its signature win of the season on November 17, when it took down the Quinnipiac Bobcats, who rank No. 155 in the RPI rankings, 58-53. Emma Utterback, as the top scorer in the win over Quinnipiac, compiled 13 points, while Bella Vito was second on the squad with 10.

Next best wins

70-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 171/RPI) on December 20

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 179/RPI) on December 16

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 200/RPI) on December 3

60-48 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on November 6

67-58 at home over New Hampshire (No. 293/RPI) on January 4

Vermont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Catamounts have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Catamounts have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Vermont gets the 258th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Catamounts' 14 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records over .500.

Vermont has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Vermont's next game

Matchup: UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts

UMBC Retrievers vs. Vermont Catamounts Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

