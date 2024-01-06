Saturday's contest features the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) and the Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) squaring off at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-62 victory for heavily favored Vermont according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vermont vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Maine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-11.2)

Vermont (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

Vermont has put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Maine is 7-7-0. The Catamounts are 6-7-0 and the Black Bears are 6-8-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Vermont has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Maine has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other America East Predictions

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game with a +124 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (221st in college basketball) and give up 64.9 per outing (48th in college basketball).

Vermont ranks 310th in college basketball at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.1 its opponents average.

Vermont knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (33rd in college basketball) while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc (56th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 33.8%.

The Catamounts rank 40th in college basketball by averaging 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 210th in college basketball, allowing 91.2 points per 100 possessions.

Vermont and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 8.5 per game (sixth in college basketball) and force 8.9 (357th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.