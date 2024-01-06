How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Vermont vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Vermont Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.
- Vermont is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears sit at 344th.
- The 73.2 points per game the Catamounts record are 6.9 more points than the Black Bears allow (66.3).
- Vermont is 8-3 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Vermont has played better in home games this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 70 per game in away games.
- In 2023-24, the Catamounts are ceding 58 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.5.
- Vermont is sinking 10.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).
Vermont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Toledo
|W 86-60
|Savage Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 70-69
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|@ Brown
|W 71-70
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|Maine
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|UMBC
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|NJIT
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
