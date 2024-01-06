The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Vermont Stats Insights

  • This season, the Catamounts have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.
  • Vermont is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears sit at 344th.
  • The 73.2 points per game the Catamounts record are 6.9 more points than the Black Bears allow (66.3).
  • Vermont is 8-3 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Vermont has played better in home games this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 70 per game in away games.
  • In 2023-24, the Catamounts are ceding 58 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.5.
  • Vermont is sinking 10.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vermont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Toledo W 86-60 Savage Arena
12/22/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 70-69 Millett Hall
1/2/2024 @ Brown W 71-70 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
1/6/2024 Maine - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/11/2024 UMBC - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/13/2024 NJIT - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.