The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Vermont Stats Insights

This season, the Catamounts have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.

Vermont is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears sit at 344th.

The 73.2 points per game the Catamounts record are 6.9 more points than the Black Bears allow (66.3).

Vermont is 8-3 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Vermont Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Vermont has played better in home games this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 70 per game in away games.

In 2023-24, the Catamounts are ceding 58 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.5.

Vermont is sinking 10.2 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 1.1% points better than it is averaging in away games (8.8 threes per game, 36.3% three-point percentage).

