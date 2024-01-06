The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vermont vs. Maine matchup.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vermont Moneyline Maine Moneyline FanDuel Vermont (-7.5) 133.5 -430 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vermont vs. Maine Betting Trends

Vermont has compiled a 4-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Catamounts' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Maine is 7-7-0 ATS this season.

Black Bears games have hit the over seven out of 15 times this year.

