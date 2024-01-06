Saturday's contest at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (8-7) matching up with the Vermont Catamounts (9-6) at 1:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 62-56 win for Maine, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Catamounts claimed a 67-58 victory over New Hampshire.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 62, Vermont 56

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts defeated the No. 150-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 46-44, on December 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Vermont has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in Division 1.

The Black Bears have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five), but also have tied for the 51st-most Quadrant 3 losses (three).

Vermont has seven wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

Vermont 2023-24 Best Wins

46-44 at home over Holy Cross (No. 150) on December 3

77-61 at home over Duquesne (No. 178) on December 16

70-64 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 241) on December 20

58-53 on the road over Quinnipiac (No. 245) on November 17

67-58 at home over New Hampshire (No. 251) on January 4

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Anna Olson: 11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)

7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56) Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Paula Gonzalez: 4.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.5 points per game (311th in college basketball) while giving up 54.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

At home, the Catamounts average 60.6 points per game. Away, they score 52.5.

In 2023-24 Vermont is allowing one more points per game at home (52.3) than on the road (51.3).

Over their last 10 games, the Catamounts are scoring 58.6 points per contest, 1.1 more than their season average (57.5).

