Saturday's America East schedule includes the Vermont Catamounts (9-5, 0-0 America East) versus the Maine Black Bears (8-6, 0-0 America East), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Vermont vs. Maine Game Information

Vermont Players to Watch

  • TJ Long: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamir Bogues: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 9.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maine Players to Watch

  • Peter Filipovity: 13.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kellen Tynes: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaden Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 8.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kristians Feierbergs: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Vermont vs. Maine Stat Comparison

Vermont Rank Vermont AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank
222nd 73.4 Points Scored 69.3 296th
44th 64.6 Points Allowed 65.3 57th
286th 34.0 Rebounds 31.9 340th
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th
24th 9.8 3pt Made 5.4 332nd
168th 13.7 Assists 13.0 224th
14th 9.0 Turnovers 10.2 56th

