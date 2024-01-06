The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 133.5 for the matchup.

Vermont vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -9.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

Vermont's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points eight times.

The average total in Vermont's outings this year is 138.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Vermont has won five of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Catamounts have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Vermont, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Vermont vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 8 61.5% 73.2 142 64.9 131.2 137.3 Maine 6 42.9% 68.8 142 66.3 131.2 136.3

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

Vermont put together an 11-5-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Catamounts put up 73.2 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 66.3 the Black Bears give up.

Vermont is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Vermont vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 4-9-0 0-2 6-7-0 Maine 7-7-0 1-2 6-8-0

Vermont vs. Maine Home/Away Splits

Vermont Maine 5-1 Home Record 3-1 3-3 Away Record 3-6 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-6-0

