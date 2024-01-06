How to Watch the Vermont vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Vermont Catamounts' (9-6) America East schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Cross Insurance Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vermont vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts score only 4.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Black Bears give up to opponents (62.4).
- When it scores more than 62.4 points, Vermont is 3-1.
- Maine has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.5 points.
- The 63.3 points per game the Black Bears score are 9.2 more points than the Catamounts give up (54.1).
- When Maine totals more than 54.1 points, it is 8-6.
- Vermont is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
- This year the Black Bears are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Catamounts give up.
Vermont Leaders
- Emma Utterback: 15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)
- Anna Olson: 11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)
- Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Paula Gonzalez: 4.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 70-64
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|Princeton
|L 67-47
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|New Hampshire
|W 67-58
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
