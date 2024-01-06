The Vermont Catamounts' (9-6) America East schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Cross Insurance Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Vermont vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts score only 4.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Black Bears give up to opponents (62.4).

When it scores more than 62.4 points, Vermont is 3-1.

Maine has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.5 points.

The 63.3 points per game the Black Bears score are 9.2 more points than the Catamounts give up (54.1).

When Maine totals more than 54.1 points, it is 8-6.

Vermont is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.

This year the Black Bears are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Catamounts give up.

Vermont Leaders

Emma Utterback: 15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)

15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29) Anna Olson: 11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)

11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2) Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)

7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56) Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Paula Gonzalez: 4.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

Vermont Schedule