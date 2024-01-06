The Vermont Catamounts' (9-6) America East schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Cross Insurance Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Vermont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vermont vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts score only 4.9 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Black Bears give up to opponents (62.4).
  • When it scores more than 62.4 points, Vermont is 3-1.
  • Maine has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.5 points.
  • The 63.3 points per game the Black Bears score are 9.2 more points than the Catamounts give up (54.1).
  • When Maine totals more than 54.1 points, it is 8-6.
  • Vermont is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 63.3 points.
  • This year the Black Bears are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Catamounts give up.

Vermont Leaders

  • Emma Utterback: 15.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 13.8 3PT% (4-for-29)
  • Anna Olson: 11 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 100 3PT% (2-for-2)
  • Delaney Richason: 7.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)
  • Bella Vito: 4.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.9 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Paula Gonzalez: 4.1 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

Vermont Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Sacred Heart W 70-64 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Princeton L 67-47 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/4/2024 New Hampshire W 67-58 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center
1/11/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/13/2024 @ NJIT - NJIT Wellness and Events Center

