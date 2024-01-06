Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) matching up with the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a 68-53 victory over Cincinnati in their last game on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers came out on top in their most recent matchup 68-53 against Cincinnati on Wednesday. The Longhorns are coming off of a 74-47 win over Texas Tech in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the Mountaineers' win, Kyah Watson led the way with a team-high 14 points (adding four rebounds and one assist). In the Longhorns' win, Madison Booker led the team with 18 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Top 25 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers notched their best win of the season on December 4 by claiming an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Mountaineers have one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

The Mountaineers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (five).

West Virginia has six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 4

85-60 on the road over Kansas (No. 51) on December 30

68-53 at home over Cincinnati (No. 90) on January 3

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 107) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 155) on November 25

Texas Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Longhorns claimed their signature win of the season, an 80-68 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 12 in the AP's Top 25.

The Longhorns have three wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Mountaineers have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 52) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 66) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 111) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 112) on December 27

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

18.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Jordan Harrison: 14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48)

14.2 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.7 STL, 53.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (20-for-48) Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

10.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Watson: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

8.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Tavy Diggs: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 54.5 FG%

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Booker: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +365 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.8 points per game to rank 22nd in college basketball and are giving up 53.7 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 34.9 points per game, with a +523 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.8 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 55.9 per outing (44th in college basketball).

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns are putting up 91.7 points per game, 0.9 more than their season average (90.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.