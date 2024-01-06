Windsor County, VT High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Windsor County, Vermont and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Windsor County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Valley Middle High School at White River Valley
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: South Royalton, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - C
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middlebury Union High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
