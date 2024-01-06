How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, January 6
Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between Colgate and Clarkson.
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Princeton vs Providence
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Boston College vs Maine
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Quinnipiac vs Minnesota-Duluth
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch RIT vs Brown
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch St. Lawrence vs Cornell
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Vermont vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Clarkson vs Colgate
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
