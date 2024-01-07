Who is the team to beat at the top of the America East this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

America East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Vermont Current Record: 11-5 | Projected Record: 23-6

11-5 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: W 65-58 vs Maine Next Game Opponent: UMBC

UMBC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 2. UMass-Lowell Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 21-5

10-4 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 168th

168th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 82-75 vs New Hampshire Next Game Opponent: NJIT

NJIT Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. New Hampshire Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-10

8-6 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 82-75 vs UMass-Lowell Next Game Opponent: @ Maine

@ Maine Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Bryant Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-7 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: W 81-67 vs UMBC Next Game Opponent: Binghamton

Binghamton Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Albany (NY) Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 14-16

9-7 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 256th

256th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: W 79-73 vs NJIT Next Game Opponent: Binghamton

Binghamton Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Maine Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 14-16

8-8 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 271st

271st Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 65-58 vs Vermont Next Game Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. Binghamton Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 12-15

8-5 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: W 108-52 vs Marywood Next Game Opponent: @ Bryant

@ Bryant Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. NJIT Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 4-23

4-9 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: L 79-73 vs Albany (NY) Next Game Opponent: @ UMass-Lowell

@ UMass-Lowell Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 9. UMBC Current Record: 5-11 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-11 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: L 81-67 vs Bryant Next Game Opponent: @ Vermont

@ Vermont Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

