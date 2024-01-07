Buffalo (10-6) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Miami (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 48 points.

As you get ready to do some live betting during the Bills' upcoming game against Dolphins, see the article below, where we provide numbers to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have led seven times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Dolphins have won the second quarter 11 times, been outscored four times, and tied one time in 16 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Bills have won the third quarter 10 times, lost two times, and tied four times.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Dolphins have won the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Bills vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bills have led 11 times and have trailed five times.

So far this season, the Dolphins have led after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in five games (0-5).

2nd Half

In 16 games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (6-3 record in those games), lost six times (3-3), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.2 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.9 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, with a 8-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in six games (3-3).

Rep the Bills or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.