At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 7, the Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins, starting at 8:20 PM ET. The Dolphins should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bills have been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (26.9 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game). The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, accumulating 30.1 points per contest (best) this season. On defense, they rank 21st by allowing 23.1 points per game.

Bills vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+2.5) Toss Up (48.5) Dolphins 25, Bills 24

Bills Betting Info

The Bills have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Buffalo has put together a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 4-8 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 16 times this season.

Bills games this season have posted an average total of 45.8, which is 2.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has covered 10 times in 16 chances against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In Miami's 16 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Games involving the Dolphins this year have averaged 46.9 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.9 18.6 28.4 15.9 24.9 22 Miami 30.1 23.1 34.1 16.9 26.1 29.4

