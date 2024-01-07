The Buffalo Bills visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, in a matchup between two of the top offensive performers in football in James Cook and Tyreek Hill.

Several of the best contributors for the Bills and the Dolphins will have player props on the table for this contest if you are trying to place player prop wagers.

Josh Allen Touchdown Odds

Allen Odds to Score First TD: +550

Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 243.5 (-113) 36.5 (-113) - James Cook - 63.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 37.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 59.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 33.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 12.5 (-102) Khalil Shakir - - 25.5 (-113)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 94.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 268.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) -

