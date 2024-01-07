Bills vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) at Hard Rock Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
The Bills squared off against the New England Patriots in their last outing, winning 27-21.
The Dolphins are coming off of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 56-19.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Illness
|Questionable
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Rib
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Mike White
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zach Sieler
|DT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jerome Baker
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Foot
|Out
|Bradley Chubb
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Duke Riley
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OG
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
Bills Season Insights
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 368.3 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (309.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (26.9 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game).
- The Bills rank 10th in pass offense (238.1 passing yards per game) and seventh in pass defense (198.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.
- Buffalo is compiling 130.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 110.8 rushing yards per contest.
- With 28 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Bills (+3) own the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the league.
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-3)
- Moneyline: Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125)
- Total: 48 points
