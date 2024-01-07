Entering their Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) at Hard Rock Stadium, which kicks at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

The Bills squared off against the New England Patriots in their last outing, winning 27-21.

The Dolphins are coming off of a loss to the Baltimore Ravens by the score of 56-19.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Neck Full Participation In Practice Mitch Morse C Illness Questionable Leonard Floyd DE Rib Did Not Participate In Practice Damar Hamlin S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB Quad Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Ankle Questionable Mike White QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Zach Sieler DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jerome Baker LB Knee Questionable Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice David Long LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Foot Out Bradley Chubb LB Knee Out Duke Riley LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knee Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice Austin Jackson OL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 368.3 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (309.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (26.9 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game).

The Bills rank 10th in pass offense (238.1 passing yards per game) and seventh in pass defense (198.4 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Buffalo is compiling 130.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 15th, surrendering 110.8 rushing yards per contest.

With 28 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 25 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Bills (+3) own the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Spread Favorite: Bills (-3)

Bills (-3) Moneyline: Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125)

Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125) Total: 48 points

