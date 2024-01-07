The Miami Dolphins (11-5) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills have won four games in a row.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights

The Bills rack up 26.9 points per game, 3.8 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (23.1).

The Bills rack up 368.3 yards per game, 59.7 more yards than the 308.6 the Dolphins give up per contest.

Buffalo rushes for 130.3 yards per game, 35.2 more than the 95.1 Miami allows per contest.

The Bills have turned the ball over 25 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (24).

Bills Away Performance

On the road, the Bills average fewer points (24.9 per game) than overall (26.9). They also allow more (22.0 per game) than overall (18.6).

The Bills accumulate 360.4 yards per game away from home (7.9 fewer than overall), and concede 325.3 in away games (16.1 more than overall).

The Bills accumulate 115.7 rushing yards per game in away games (14.6 fewer than overall), and concede 113.1 on the road (2.3 more than overall).

The Bills convert more third downs in away games (50.5%) than they do overall (49.0%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (38.6%) than overall (38.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Dallas W 31-10 FOX 12/23/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-22 Peacock 12/31/2023 New England W 27-21 CBS 1/7/2024 at Miami - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.