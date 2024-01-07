How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (11-5) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) team on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills have won four games in a row.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bills Insights
- The Bills rack up 26.9 points per game, 3.8 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (23.1).
- The Bills rack up 368.3 yards per game, 59.7 more yards than the 308.6 the Dolphins give up per contest.
- Buffalo rushes for 130.3 yards per game, 35.2 more than the 95.1 Miami allows per contest.
- The Bills have turned the ball over 25 times this season, one more turnover than the Dolphins have forced (24).
Bills Away Performance
- On the road, the Bills average fewer points (24.9 per game) than overall (26.9). They also allow more (22.0 per game) than overall (18.6).
- The Bills accumulate 360.4 yards per game away from home (7.9 fewer than overall), and concede 325.3 in away games (16.1 more than overall).
- The Bills accumulate 115.7 rushing yards per game in away games (14.6 fewer than overall), and concede 113.1 on the road (2.3 more than overall).
- The Bills convert more third downs in away games (50.5%) than they do overall (49.0%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (38.6%) than overall (38.5%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Dallas
|W 31-10
|FOX
|12/23/2023
|at Los Angeles
|W 24-22
|Peacock
|12/31/2023
|New England
|W 27-21
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Miami
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.