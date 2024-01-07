Bills vs. Dolphins: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Sportsbooks give the Buffalo Bills (10-6) a decent chance to keep their four-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has an over/under of 49.5.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-3)
|49.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Bills (-3)
|49.5
|-166
|+140
Buffalo vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Insights
- Buffalo has gone 6-9-1 ATS this season.
- The Bills have an ATS record of 3-7 as 3-point favorites or more.
- Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (37.5%).
- Miami has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 games.
- The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 16 Miami games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|245.5 (-115)
|-
|35.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|63.5 (-111)
|-
|-
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
