Sportsbooks give the Buffalo Bills (10-6) a decent chance to keep their four-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3 points in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has an over/under of 49.5.

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Buffalo has gone 6-9-1 ATS this season.

The Bills have an ATS record of 3-7 as 3-point favorites or more.

Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (37.5%).

Miami has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 games.

The Dolphins have won once ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

Of 16 Miami games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 245.5 (-115) - 35.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 63.5 (-111) - - - Stefon Diggs - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

