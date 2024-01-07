The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Bills and Dolphins recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Bills vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 48.5 -160 +130

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has had an average of 45.8 points in their games this season, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bills are 6-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Bills are 9-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 69.2% of those games).

Buffalo has gone 7-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (70%).

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

Miami has a 46.9-point average over/under in their outings this season, 1.6 fewer points than this game's total.

The Dolphins have gone 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have been underdogs in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.9 6 18.6 4 45.8 3 16 Dolphins 30.1 1 23.1 21 46.9 7 16

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Bills

Buffalo has covered the spread once, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In Buffalo's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In divisional games, the Bills are averaging 29.6 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 26.9 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are allowing 19.6 points per game in divisional games compared to 18.6 points per game in all games.

The Bills have totaled a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (8.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 112 points (seven per game).

Dolphins

In its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In the Dolphins' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

In AFC East games, the Dolphins are scoring fewer points (27.8) than their overall average (30.1) but also giving up fewer points (19) than overall (23.1).

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 133 points this season (8.3 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 112 more points than their opponents (seven per game).

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.6 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.1 25.7 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-6-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-4 7-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 45.3 48.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.5 26.4 ATS Record 10-6-0 6-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-0 1-4

