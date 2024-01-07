The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dalton Kincaid find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has put up 66 catches for 589 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 83 occasions, and averages 39.3 yards receiving.

Kincaid has had a touchdown catch in two of 15 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1 Week 9 @Bengals 11 10 81 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 5 51 1 Week 11 Jets 7 6 46 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 5 38 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 8 5 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 2 1 7 0 Week 17 Patriots 7 4 87 0

