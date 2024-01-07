Dawson Knox has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Dolphins have given up 213.5 passing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

Knox has 20 receptions (while being targeted 33 times) for 164 yards and one TD, averaging 18.2 yards per game.

Knox vs. the Dolphins

Knox vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 34.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 34.4 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 22 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Dolphins allow 213.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of nine games this season.

Knox has been targeted on 33 of his team's 541 passing attempts this season (6.1% target share).

He has picked up five yards per target (164 yards on 33 targets).

Knox, in nine games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (2.0% of his team's 49 offensive TDs).

Knox (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

