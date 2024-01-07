When Demario Douglas takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 18 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Demario Douglas score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Douglas' team-best 548 yards receiving (42.2 per game) have come on 47 catches (73 targets).

Douglas, in 13 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Demario Douglas Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 5 25 0 Week 9 Commanders 7 5 55 0 Week 10 Colts 9 6 84 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 6 49 0 Week 15 Chiefs 5 3 33 0 Week 16 @Broncos 8 5 74 0 Week 17 @Bills 5 3 31 0

