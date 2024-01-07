When Ezekiel Elliott takes the field for the New England Patriots in their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Elliott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Elliott has rushed for 588 yards (36.8 per game) on 171 carries with three touchdowns.

Elliott also has 286 receiving yards (17.9 ypg) on 46 catches, with two TDs.

Elliott has reached the end zone on the ground in three games this season.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0 Week 7 Bills 11 31 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 7 36 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 17 0 3 15 0 Week 10 Colts 13 54 0 2 34 0 Week 12 @Giants 9 46 0 2 6 0 Week 13 Chargers 17 52 0 4 40 0 Week 14 @Steelers 22 68 0 7 72 1 Week 15 Chiefs 11 25 0 5 21 0 Week 16 @Broncos 12 27 0 9 33 1 Week 17 @Bills 14 39 1 1 6 0

Rep Ezekiel Elliott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.