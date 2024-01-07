Gabriel Davis will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Davis' stat line shows 45 catches for 746 yards and seven scores this season. He averages 49.7 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Davis and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davis vs. the Dolphins

Davis vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 59.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 59.2 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Davis will play against the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 213.5 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 24th in the league by giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (25 total passing TDs).

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Davis with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Davis Receiving Insights

In seven of 15 games this season, Davis has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Davis has been targeted on 79 of his team's 541 passing attempts this season (14.6% target share).

He has been targeted 79 times, averaging 9.4 yards per target (24th in NFL).

Davis has tallied a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 49 offensive TDs).

Davis has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 105 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.