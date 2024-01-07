When the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins match up in Week 18 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Gabriel Davis hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Gabriel Davis score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has put up 746 yards (on 45 catches) with seven TDs. He's been targeted 79 times, resulting in 49.7 yards per game.

Davis has seven games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 15 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Gabriel Davis Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 2 32 0 Week 2 Raiders 7 6 92 1 Week 3 @Commanders 4 1 35 1 Week 4 Dolphins 3 3 61 1 Week 5 Jaguars 8 6 100 1 Week 6 Giants 4 3 21 0 Week 7 @Patriots 5 1 6 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 87 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 6 2 56 0 Week 12 @Eagles 12 6 105 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 6 4 130 1 Week 17 Patriots 3 2 21 0

