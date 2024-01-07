Which basketball team sits on top of the Ivy League? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ivy League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Princeton Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 24-1

13-1 | 24-1 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: W 89-58 vs Harvard Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 2. Cornell Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-7

10-3 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 98-79 vs Baylor Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Columbia

Columbia Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 3. Yale Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

9-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th

97th Last Game: W 86-78 vs Howard Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Brown

@ Brown Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 4. Pennsylvania Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 16-11

9-7 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 80-51 vs Dartmouth Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 5. Harvard Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 13-13

9-5 | 13-13 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th

225th Last Game: L 89-58 vs Princeton Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 6. Columbia Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-13

9-4 | 11-13 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 120-52 vs Mount Saint Vincent Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 7. Brown Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 5-23

4-11 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: L 71-70 vs Vermont Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 2-23

4-10 | 2-23 Overall Rank: 346th

346th Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: L 80-51 vs Pennsylvania Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more. Next Game Opponent: @ Princeton

@ Princeton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15

2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes