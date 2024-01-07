Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Ivy League Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the Ivy League? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 24-1
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
- Last Game: W 89-58 vs Harvard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Cornell
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 19-7
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 98-79 vs Baylor
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Columbia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Yale
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 17-10
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: W 86-78 vs Howard
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Brown
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 80-51 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Harvard
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 13-13
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 225th
- Last Game: L 89-58 vs Princeton
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Columbia
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 11-13
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 120-52 vs Mount Saint Vincent
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cornell
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Brown
- Current Record: 4-11 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: L 71-70 vs Vermont
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Yale
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 2-23
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd
- Last Game: L 80-51 vs Pennsylvania
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Princeton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.