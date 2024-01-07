Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
  • Overall Rank: 40th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 79-38 vs Cornell

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Harvard
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2. Columbia

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-7
  • Overall Rank: 66th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
  • Last Game: W 79-66 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cornell
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

3. Harvard

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-9
  • Overall Rank: 83rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
  • Last Game: W 73-54 vs Yale

Next Game

  • Opponent: Princeton
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

4. Brown

  • Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-10
  • Overall Rank: 140th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
  • Last Game: W 65-39 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Yale
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Pennsylvania

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-13
  • Overall Rank: 185th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
  • Last Game: L 79-66 vs Columbia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Dartmouth
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

6. Cornell

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17
  • Overall Rank: 235th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
  • Last Game: L 79-38 vs Princeton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Columbia
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7. Yale

  • Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-21
  • Overall Rank: 251st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
  • Last Game: L 73-54 vs Harvard

Next Game

  • Opponent: Brown
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Dartmouth

  • Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 4-20
  • Overall Rank: 326th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
  • Last Game: W 77-35 vs NVU-Lyndon

Next Game

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

