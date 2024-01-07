Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.

Ivy League Power Rankings

1. Princeton Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3

11-3 | 24-3 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 79-38 vs Cornell Next Game Opponent: @ Harvard

@ Harvard Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 2. Columbia Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-7

10-4 | 20-7 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 79-66 vs Pennsylvania Next Game Opponent: Cornell

Cornell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 3. Harvard Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-9

8-6 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: W 73-54 vs Yale Next Game Opponent: Princeton

Princeton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 4. Brown Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-10

10-4 | 16-10 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: W 65-39 vs Dartmouth Next Game Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo) 5. Pennsylvania Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-13

8-6 | 12-13 Overall Rank: 185th

185th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: L 79-66 vs Columbia Next Game Opponent: @ Dartmouth

@ Dartmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 6. Cornell Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17

6-7 | 9-17 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 79-38 vs Princeton Next Game Opponent: @ Columbia

@ Columbia Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 7. Yale Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-21

3-11 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: L 73-54 vs Harvard Next Game Opponent: Brown

Brown Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo) 8. Dartmouth Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 4-20

6-7 | 4-20 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st

351st Last Game: W 77-35 vs NVU-Lyndon Next Game Opponent: Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

