Who’s the Best Team in the Ivy League? See our Weekly Women's Ivy League Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the Ivy League this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team.
Ivy League Power Rankings
1. Princeton
- Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 24-3
- Overall Rank: 40th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: W 79-38 vs Cornell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Harvard
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
2. Columbia
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th
- Last Game: W 79-66 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
3. Harvard
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
- Last Game: W 73-54 vs Yale
Next Game
- Opponent: Princeton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
4. Brown
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 140th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: W 65-39 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Yale
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Pennsylvania
- Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 12-13
- Overall Rank: 185th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st
- Last Game: L 79-66 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Dartmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. Cornell
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-17
- Overall Rank: 235th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th
- Last Game: L 79-38 vs Princeton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Columbia
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
7. Yale
- Current Record: 3-11 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 251st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
- Last Game: L 73-54 vs Harvard
Next Game
- Opponent: Brown
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
- TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Dartmouth
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 4-20
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 77-35 vs NVU-Lyndon
Next Game
- Opponent: Pennsylvania
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
