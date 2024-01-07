Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are conceding the seventh-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 95.1 per game.

Cook, who leads the team with 1,086 rushing yards on 224 carries (67.9 ypg), has made two trips to the end zone. In the receiving game, Cook has amassed 41 catches for 429 yards (26.8 ypg) and four scores.

Cook vs. the Dolphins

Cook vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 4 GP / 26.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 26.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Cook will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense this week. The Dolphins give up 95.1 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled 15 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has hit his rushing yards over in 68.8% of his opportunities (11 of 16 games).

The Bills, who are sixth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.2% of the time while running 46.8%.

He has carried the ball in 224 of his team's 476 total rushing attempts this season (47.1%).

Cook has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 49 offensive touchdowns this season (12.2%).

He has 27 red zone rushing carries (26.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-111)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in 10 of 16 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has been targeted on 50 of his team's 541 passing attempts this season (9.2% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (36th in NFL play), averaging 429 yards on 50 passes thrown his way.

Cook has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Cook (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.5% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 25 ATT / 179 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs

