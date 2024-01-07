Will James Cook Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 18?
In the Week 18 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will James Cook find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)
- Cook has had 224 carries for a team-leading 1,086 rushing yards (67.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Cook also figures in the passing game, catching 41 passes for 429 yards (26.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Cook has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).
- He has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, but no games with more than one.
James Cook Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|15
|98
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|12
|29
|1
|1
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|5
|-4
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 6
|Giants
|14
|71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|13
|56
|0
|3
|46
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|14
|67
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|6
|20
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|12
|109
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|17
|73
|0
|3
|29
|1
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|16
|43
|0
|6
|57
|0
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|10
|58
|0
|5
|83
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|25
|179
|1
|2
|42
|1
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|20
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Patriots
|16
|48
|0
|1
|-4
|0
