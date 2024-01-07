In the Week 18 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will James Cook find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Cook has had 224 carries for a team-leading 1,086 rushing yards (67.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Cook also figures in the passing game, catching 41 passes for 429 yards (26.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Cook has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).

He has a touchdown catch in four of 16 games this season, but no games with more than one.

James Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 12 29 1 1 48 0 Week 5 Jaguars 5 -4 0 3 25 0 Week 6 Giants 14 71 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 56 0 3 46 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 14 67 0 1 6 0 Week 9 @Bengals 6 20 0 4 19 0 Week 10 Broncos 12 109 0 2 11 0 Week 11 Jets 17 73 0 3 29 1 Week 12 @Eagles 16 43 0 6 57 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 10 58 0 5 83 1 Week 15 Cowboys 25 179 1 2 42 1 Week 16 @Chargers 20 70 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Patriots 16 48 0 1 -4 0

Rep James Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.