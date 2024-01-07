With the New England Patriots squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is JaMycal Hasty a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will JaMycal Hasty score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

A year ago, Hasty ran for 194 yards on 46 attempts (13.9 ypg), scoring two TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in two games last season, but it was just a single TD each time.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of 14 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 @Chargers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 0 0 0 2 22 0 Week 5 Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 57 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Giants 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Broncos 4 13 0 3 -3 0 Week 9 Raiders 3 6 0 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 1 4 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Ravens 12 28 0 5 67 1 Week 14 @Titans 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 13 0 1 2 0 Week 16 @Jets 3 10 0 1 11 0 Week 17 @Texans 10 33 1 6 23 0 Week 18 Titans 3 5 0 0 0 0 Divisional @Chiefs 4 36 0 1 7 0

