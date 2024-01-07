Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Buffalo Bills match up with the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Allen's season stats include 3,947 passing yards (246.7 per game). He is 355-for-541 (65.6%), with 27 TD passes and 16 interceptions, and has 96 carries for 457 yards 15 touchdowns.

Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Allen 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 355 541 65.6% 3,947 27 16 7.3 96 457 15

Allen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2 Week 14 @Chiefs 23 42 233 1 1 10 32 1 Week 15 Cowboys 7 15 94 1 0 8 24 1 Week 16 @Chargers 15 21 237 1 1 5 15 2 Week 17 Patriots 15 30 169 0 1 11 44 2

