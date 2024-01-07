Will Josh Allen Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Buffalo Bills match up with the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Allen's season stats include 3,947 passing yards (246.7 per game). He is 355-for-541 (65.6%), with 27 TD passes and 16 interceptions, and has 96 carries for 457 yards 15 touchdowns.
Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
Week 18 Injury Reports
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|355
|541
|65.6%
|3,947
|27
|16
|7.3
|96
|457
|15
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|23
|42
|233
|1
|1
|10
|32
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|7
|15
|94
|1
|0
|8
|24
|1
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|15
|21
|237
|1
|1
|5
|15
|2
|Week 17
|Patriots
|15
|30
|169
|0
|1
|11
|44
|2
