Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 18, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this year, Allen has passed for 3,947 yards (246.7 per game) for Buffalo, tossing 27 touchdown passes with 16 picks. Allen has chipped in on the ground, too, with 457 yards (28.6 per game) on 96 carries and 15 TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Dolphins

Allen vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 6 GP / 300.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD

6 GP / 300.7 PASS YPG / PASS TD Four opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Miami this year.

14 players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Dolphins this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Miami in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

The 213.5 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 245.5 (-115)

245.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has finished above his passing yards prop total in seven of 16 opportunities this year.

The Bills pass on 53.2% of their plays and run on 46.8%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

With 541 attempts for 3,947 passing yards, Allen is ninth in league play with 7.3 yards per attempt.

In 15 of 16 games this season, Allen completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 42 total touchdowns this season (85.7% of his team's 49 offensive TDs).

Allen has attempted 63 passes in the red zone (38.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (31.2%) out of 16 opportunities.

Allen has scored at least one rushing touchdown 12 times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 34 red zone carries for 33.7% of the team share (his team runs on 61.6% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 15-for-30 / 169 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 44 YDS / 2 TDs at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 15-for-21 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 7-for-15 / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 23-for-42 / 233 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 1 TD at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-51 / 339 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 81 YDS / 2 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.