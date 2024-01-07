Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 18?
The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Allen score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Allen has 96 carries for 457 yards (28.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.
- Allen has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in 12 games in all.
Josh Allen Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|23
|42
|233
|1
|1
|10
|32
|1
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|7
|15
|94
|1
|0
|8
|24
|1
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|15
|21
|237
|1
|1
|5
|15
|2
|Week 17
|Patriots
|15
|30
|169
|0
|1
|11
|44
|2
Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.