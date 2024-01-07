The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 18 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Allen score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Allen has 96 carries for 457 yards (28.6 yards per game) and 15 touchdowns.

Allen has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in three games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in 12 games in all.

Josh Allen Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 29 41 236 1 3 6 36 0 Week 2 Raiders 31 37 274 3 0 3 7 0 Week 3 @Commanders 20 32 218 1 1 3 46 1 Week 4 Dolphins 21 25 320 4 0 4 17 1 Week 5 Jaguars 27 40 359 2 1 4 14 1 Week 6 Giants 19 30 169 2 1 2 11 0 Week 7 @Patriots 27 41 265 2 1 7 17 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 31 40 324 2 1 7 41 1 Week 9 @Bengals 26 38 258 1 1 8 44 1 Week 10 Broncos 15 26 177 1 2 4 13 1 Week 11 Jets 20 32 275 3 1 5 15 0 Week 12 @Eagles 29 51 339 2 1 9 81 2 Week 14 @Chiefs 23 42 233 1 1 10 32 1 Week 15 Cowboys 7 15 94 1 0 8 24 1 Week 16 @Chargers 15 21 237 1 1 5 15 2 Week 17 Patriots 15 30 169 0 1 11 44 2

Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.