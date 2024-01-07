Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa in Week 18: Bills vs. Dolphins Preview, Stats
The Buffalo Bills (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (11-5) are set to meet at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, which means that Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup
|Josh Allen
|2023 Stats
|Tua Tagovailoa
|16
|Games Played
|16
|65.6%
|Completion %
|69.6%
|3,947 (246.7)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|4,451 (278.2)
|27
|Touchdowns
|28
|16
|Interceptions
|12
|457 (28.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|67 (4.2)
|15
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 243.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Dolphins Defensive Stats
- This season, the Dolphins' defense is 21st in the NFL with 23.1 points allowed per game and ninth with 308.6 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Miami ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,416) and 24th in passing touchdowns allowed (25).
- Against the run, the Dolphins' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,522 total rushing yards allowed (95.1 per game).
- On defense, Miami is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.3%) and 29th in red-zone percentage allowed (67.3%).
Tua Tagovailoa Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 263.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bills Defensive Stats
