The Buffalo Bills (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (11-5) are set to meet at Hard Rock Stadium on January 7, which means that Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa will be under center for the respective sides. Below, we dissect both signal callers, spotlighting the numbers and trends that will come into play this week.

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Josh Allen vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 16 Games Played 16 65.6% Completion % 69.6% 3,947 (246.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,451 (278.2) 27 Touchdowns 28 16 Interceptions 12 457 (28.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 67 (4.2) 15 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Dolphins Defensive Stats

This season, the Dolphins' defense is 21st in the NFL with 23.1 points allowed per game and ninth with 308.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,416) and 24th in passing touchdowns allowed (25).

Against the run, the Dolphins' defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 1,522 total rushing yards allowed (95.1 per game).

On defense, Miami is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.3%) and 29th in red-zone percentage allowed (67.3%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 263.5 yards

: Over/Under 263.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

