Khalil Shakir will be up against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Shakir has put together 506 receiving yards (after 33 catches) and two TDs. He has been targeted 39 times, and is averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Shakir vs. the Dolphins

Shakir vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 25.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 25.5 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 213.5 passing yards per game given up by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have the No. 24 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 25 this season (1.6 per game).

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in six of nine games this year.

Shakir has 7.2% of his team's target share (39 targets on 541 passing attempts).

He has 506 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank first in NFL play with 13 yards per target.

Shakir has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (4.1% of his team's 49 offensive TDs).

Shakir (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.2% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

