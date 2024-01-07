Will Khalil Shakir hit paydirt when the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has 33 catches on 39 targets for 506 yards and two scores, with an average of 33.7 yards per game.

In two of 15 games this season, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1 Week 12 @Eagles 5 3 47 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chargers 3 3 45 0 Week 17 Patriots 4 4 39 0

