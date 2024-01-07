Should you wager on Latavius Murray scoring a touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 18 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Latavius Murray score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Murray has rushed for 300 yards (20 per game) on 79 carries with four touchdowns.

Murray also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 17 passes for 119 yards (7.9 ypg).

Murray has rushed for a TD in four games (of 15 games played).

Latavius Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 2 8 0 1 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 22 1 2 9 0 Week 3 @Commanders 5 15 1 1 6 0 Week 4 Dolphins 4 32 0 2 24 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 6 Giants 12 45 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 8 0 2 20 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 5 7 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 4 0 1 6 0 Week 10 Broncos 9 68 1 2 1 0 Week 11 Jets 10 35 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 9 30 0 3 18 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 3 9 0 1 21 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 11 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Patriots 1 0 0 0 0 0

