Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the New York Jets play in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki has hauled in 28 catches for 239 yards and two TDs this season. He has been targeted on 42 occasions, and averages 17.1 yards receiving.

Gesicki has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in 14 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Mike Gesicki Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 3 36 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 33 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 18 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3 1 12 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 3 28 0 Week 7 Bills 2 2 5 1 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 12 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Broncos 2 2 15 1 Week 17 @Bills 6 4 35 0

