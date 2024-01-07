NHL Anytime Goalscorer Bets and Odds Today - January 6
The NHL has 12 games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Matthews' stats: 30 goals in 35 games
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score
Bruins vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Pastrnak's stats: 23 goals in 37 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Rantanen's stats: 20 goals in 39 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Senators
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- McDavid's stats: 14 goals in 33 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Senators
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Draisaitl's stats: 18 goals in 35 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +115 to score
Penguins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Crosby's stats: 22 goals in 37 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score
Avalanche vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- MacKinnon's stats: 22 goals in 39 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +115 to score
Penguins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Guentzel's stats: 18 goals in 37 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Nylander's stats: 19 goals in 36 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +125 to score
Wild vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 15 goals in 37 games
