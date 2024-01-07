The New England Patriots (4-12) will play AFC East rivals, the New York Jets (6-10), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Patriots favored by 2 points. The over/under for the outing is 29.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Patriots taking on the Jets, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in nine games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

New England's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have led after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Patriots have won the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New England's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jets have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, New England is averaging 2.9 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 16 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied five times.

New England's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Jets have won the fourth quarter in five games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Patriots vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have been winning after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in 10 games (1-9).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jets have been winning three times (2-1 in those games), have been losing 11 times (3-8), and have been tied two times (1-1).

2nd Half

The Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (1-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (3-6), and they've tied in the second half in three games (0-3).

New England's offense is averaging 7.2 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Through 16 games this season, the Jets have won the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored eight times (2-6), and tied two times (0-2).

