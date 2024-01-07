How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (4-12) and the New York Jets (6-10) square off on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in a clash of AFC East foes.
We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
Patriots Insights
- The Patriots average 14.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer than the Jets allow per contest (22).
- The Patriots rack up just 17 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Jets give up per matchup (303.1).
- This season, New England runs for 30.1 fewer yards per game (96.2) than New York allows per outing (126.3).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (27 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (25) this season.
Patriots Home Performance
- In home games, the Patriots score 13.3 points per game and give up 21.4. That's less than they score (14.6) and allow (21.8) overall.
- The Patriots rack up 290 yards per game at home (3.9 more than their overall average), and give up 318.3 at home (13.7 more than overall).
- New England racks up 192.6 passing yards per game at home (2.7 more than its overall average), and gives up 227.6 at home (10.5 more than overall).
- The Patriots rack up 97.4 rushing yards per game at home (1.2 more than their overall average), and give up 90.6 at home (3.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Patriots convert 30.5% of third downs and allow 38.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (31.7%), and more than they allow (37.4%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Kansas City
|L 27-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Denver
|W 26-23
|NFL Network
|12/31/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 27-21
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|New York
|-
|FOX
