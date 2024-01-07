Stefon Diggs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 18 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Diggs' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Stefon Diggs and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Diggs has been targeted 152 times and has 100 catches for 1096 yards (11 per reception) and eight TDs, plus one carry for five yards.

Keep an eye on Diggs' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Diggs 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 152 100 1,096 374 8 11

Diggs Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 16 @Chargers 8 5 29 0 Week 17 Patriots 7 4 26 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.