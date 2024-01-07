Will Stefon Diggs Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stefon Diggs did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 18 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Diggs' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Diggs has been targeted 152 times and has 100 catches for 1096 yards (11 per reception) and eight TDs, plus one carry for five yards.
Stefon Diggs Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Bills.
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Diggs 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|152
|100
|1,096
|374
|8
|11
Diggs Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|13
|10
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Raiders
|7
|7
|66
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|12
|8
|111
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|120
|3
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|11
|8
|121
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|16
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|12
|6
|58
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|70
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|7
|6
|86
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|5
|3
|34
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|8
|4
|27
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|11
|6
|74
|1
|Week 14
|@Chiefs
|11
|4
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Cowboys
|5
|4
|48
|0
|Week 16
|@Chargers
|8
|5
|29
|0
|Week 17
|Patriots
|7
|4
|26
|0
