Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 213.5 per game.

Diggs has racked up a team-best 1,096 receiving yards (68.5 per game) and eight TDs, reeling in 100 balls out of 152 targets so far this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Diggs and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diggs vs. the Dolphins

Diggs vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 6 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 78 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Miami has allowed at least two TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is giving up 213.5 yards per game this year, which ranks 12th in the NFL.

The Dolphins' defense is 24th in the NFL by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (25 total passing TDs).

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Diggs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in five of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has been targeted on 152 of his team's 541 passing attempts this season (28.1% target share).

He has been targeted 152 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in NFL).

In six of 16 games this year, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (16.3% of his team's 49 offensive TDs).

Diggs has been targeted 15 times in the red zone (23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/23/2023 Week 16 8 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.