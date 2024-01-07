Will Stefon Diggs find his way into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins play in Week 18 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Diggs' 1,096 receiving yards is tops on the Bills. He has been targeted 152 times, and has 100 catches plus eight touchdowns (68.5 yards per game).

Diggs has had a touchdown catch in six of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1 Week 14 @Chiefs 11 4 24 0 Week 15 Cowboys 5 4 48 0 Week 16 @Chargers 8 5 29 0 Week 17 Patriots 7 4 26 0

