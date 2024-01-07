Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Jalen Ramsey. See below for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins
|158.1
|9.9
|13
|53
|8.92
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs' team-leading 1,096 yards as a receiver have come on 100 receptions (out of 152 targets) with eight touchdowns.
- In the air, Buffalo has thrown for 3,809 yards, or 238.1 per game -- that's the 10th-highest total in the NFL.
- The Bills are scoring 26.9 points per game, the sixth-most in the league.
- Buffalo ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game (541 total pass attempts).
- The Bills have made 63 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 19th in the league. They throw the ball 38.4% of the time in the red zone.
Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense
- Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles and five passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,416 (213.5 per game).
- So far this season, the Dolphins are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (23.1 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.
- Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.
- 22 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|Jalen Ramsey
|Rec. Targets
|152
|32
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|100
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1096
|18
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|68.5
|2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|374
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|15
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.