At Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18, the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs will be lined up against the Miami Dolphins pass defense and Jalen Ramsey. See below for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Dolphins 158.1 9.9 13 53 8.92

Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs' team-leading 1,096 yards as a receiver have come on 100 receptions (out of 152 targets) with eight touchdowns.

In the air, Buffalo has thrown for 3,809 yards, or 238.1 per game -- that's the 10th-highest total in the NFL.

The Bills are scoring 26.9 points per game, the sixth-most in the league.

Buffalo ranks 18th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game (541 total pass attempts).

The Bills have made 63 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 19th in the league. They throw the ball 38.4% of the time in the red zone.

Jalen Ramsey & the Dolphins' Defense

Jalen Ramsey leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 18 tackles and five passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Miami has been midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 12th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,416 (213.5 per game).

So far this season, the Dolphins are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (23.1 per game), ranking 21st in the NFL.

Six players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Miami this season.

22 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Dolphins this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. Jalen Ramsey Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs Jalen Ramsey Rec. Targets 152 32 Def. Targets Receptions 100 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1096 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 68.5 2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 374 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

