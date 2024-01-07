With the Buffalo Bills taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Trent Sherfield a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield has eight receptions for 62 yards this year. He has been targeted 18 times, and posts 6.2 yards per game.

Sherfield, in eight games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 2 1 9 0 Week 17 Patriots 3 0 0 0

