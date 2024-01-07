Ty Johnson will be up against the seventh-best rushing defense in the league when his Buffalo Bills meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Johnson has collected 127 rushing yards on 29 carries (15.9 ypg). Johnson also has six receptions for 53 yards (6.6 ypg) while scoring one touchdown through the air.

Johnson vs. the Dolphins

Johnson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 3 GP / 5.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 5.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 95.1 rushing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 15 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Ty Johnson Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Johnson Rushing Insights

The Bills pass on 53.2% of their plays and run on 46.8%. They are sixth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 6.1% of his team's 476 rushing attempts this season (29).

Johnson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in six games.

He has 2.0% of his team's 49 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has five red zone carries for 5.0% of the team share (his team runs on 61.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Ty Johnson Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 2.5 (-115)

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson has received 1.1% of his team's 541 passing attempts this season (six targets).

He has been targeted six times this season, averaging 8.8 yards per target.

In one of six games this year, Johnson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD

