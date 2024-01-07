Will Ty Johnson cash his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Ty Johnson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Johnson has 127 rushing yards (15.9 per game) on 29 carries.

Johnson also has six catches for 53 yards (6.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Johnson has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Ty Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Jets 3 11 0 3 47 1 Week 12 @Eagles 6 19 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chiefs 5 19 0 2 2 0 Week 15 Cowboys 9 54 0 1 4 0 Week 17 Patriots 5 22 0 0 0 0

