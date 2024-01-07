Will Tyquan Thornton Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Seeking Tyquan Thornton's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Thornton's season stats include 91 yards on 13 receptions (7 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus three carries for 51 yards. He has been targeted 23 times.
Tyquan Thornton Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Patriots have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Matthew Slater (questionable/hamstring): 0 Rec
- DeVante Parker (questionable/ribs): 32 Rec; 388 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hunter Henry (questionable/knee): 42 Rec; 419 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Pharaoh Brown (questionable/ribs): 12 Rec; 208 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Patriots vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Thornton 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|13
|91
|50
|0
|7
Thornton Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Commanders
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Giants
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Steelers
|5
|3
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|@Bills
|3
|3
|24
|0
