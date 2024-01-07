The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack put up 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (56.8).

NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.

Virginia Tech's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.

The Hokies average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.0 the Wolfpack allow.

When Virginia Tech puts up more than 58.0 points, it is 11-2.

When NC State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 14-0.

The Hokies shoot 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack allow defensively.

The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG% Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)

15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74) Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

NC State Leaders

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 William & Mary W 76-43 Cassell Coliseum 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh W 91-41 Cassell Coliseum 1/4/2024 @ Wake Forest W 82-73 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1/7/2024 NC State - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Miami (FL) - Cassell Coliseum 1/14/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

NC State Schedule